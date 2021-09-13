WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,329 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.15% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNDA. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,850,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 531,066 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 218,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,455.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,030 shares of company stock worth $239,907. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.78 million, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.