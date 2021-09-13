Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.23.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WIT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

WIT stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62. Wipro has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 383,499 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 38,988 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 118,696 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 3,839.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,762,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

