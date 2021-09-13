WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.14

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.14 and last traded at $56.08, with a volume of 492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.59.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1,490.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

