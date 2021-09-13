WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $13.79 million and $524,082.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00060643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00152151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043112 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.