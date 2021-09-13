Woodcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $47,773.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $805,752.03 and approximately $47,773.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,496.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.64 or 0.07235681 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.95 or 0.00404403 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $614.99 or 0.01382094 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00124431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.85 or 0.00595205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.06 or 0.00458587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.48 or 0.00349418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

