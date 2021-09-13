Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Upgraded to “Buy” at CLSA

Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was upgraded by research analysts at CLSA to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.28 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. CLSA’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.34% from the stock’s previous close.

WOPEY traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.16. 73,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,260. Woodside Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Woodside Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Woodside Petroleum by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Woodside Petroleum by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Woodside Petroleum by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 105,289 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

