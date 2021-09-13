Wownero Reaches One Day Volume of $56,670.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, Wownero has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Wownero has a total market cap of $18.55 million and approximately $56,670.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00081443 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00060102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00122107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.87 or 0.00175057 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

