Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Achieves Market Cap of $475,678.26 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $475,678.26 and approximately $7,794.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.25 or 0.00016150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00079365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00122385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00174727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,778.11 or 0.99745201 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.20 or 0.07146402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.29 or 0.00925067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

