Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $324.27 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $44,451.01 or 0.99923013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $9.06 billion and approximately $324.27 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00084531 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00072211 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001138 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002266 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 203,771 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

