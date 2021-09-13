Wrapped BNB Price Reaches $396.56 on Major Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $396.56 or 0.00888098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.74 billion and approximately $956.65 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00081267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00122395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00174844 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,502.81 or 0.99665250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.40 or 0.07104683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.08 or 0.00922869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,904,328 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

