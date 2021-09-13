Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $557.85 or 0.01239030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 41.2% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $51,879.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00079146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00123176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00174411 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,060.79 or 1.00083362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.87 or 0.07175992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.51 or 0.00931759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002959 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

