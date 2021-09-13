Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Hits $1,092.86 (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,092.86 or 0.02426159 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $371,571.36 and $18,207.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00059830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00151439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.67 or 0.00734089 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

WVG0 is a coin. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 coins. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

