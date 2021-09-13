Wsfs Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,175 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.0% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after purchasing an additional 951,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,298,000 after purchasing an additional 318,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,669 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $77.34 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.05.

