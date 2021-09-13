Wsfs Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,083 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 7.6% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,961,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $246.96 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $171.02 and a twelve month high of $251.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

