Wsfs Capital Management LLC Buys 1,083 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 7.6% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT opened at $246.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $171.02 and a twelve month high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.