Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $160.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.65 and its 200-day moving average is $162.56. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

