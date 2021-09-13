Wsfs Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $51.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

