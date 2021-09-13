Wsfs Capital Management LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $48.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.46. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

