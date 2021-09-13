Wsfs Capital Management LLC Purchases 739 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,151,000 after buying an additional 510,683 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,406,000 after purchasing an additional 556,720 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,015,000 after purchasing an additional 138,921 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,096,000 after purchasing an additional 826,612 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $160.26 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.65 and its 200-day moving average is $162.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.