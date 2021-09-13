Wsfs Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

BATS EFV opened at $51.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

