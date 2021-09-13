Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 354 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,757 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,523 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,304 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 122,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $48,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $1,959,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.04.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $407.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $383.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.