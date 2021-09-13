Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,562.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WH opened at $71.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day moving average is $71.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.93 million. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

