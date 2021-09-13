X-CASH Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $70,322.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $70,322.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,480,114,670 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

