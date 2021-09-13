X-CASH (XCASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.14 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $9.14 million and approximately $89,951.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, X-CASH has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

X-CASH Coin Profile

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,475,821,930 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

