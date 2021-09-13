X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Trading 0.3% Higher

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $39.47. 83,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 100,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $37.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

