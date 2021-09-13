Xend Finance One Day Volume Reaches $1.31 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000566 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00081267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00122395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00174844 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,502.81 or 0.99665250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.40 or 0.07104683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.08 or 0.00922869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.