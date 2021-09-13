XIO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $103,650.00 (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One XIO coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XIO alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000031 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000067 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official website is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.