Xion Finance Hits Market Cap of $312,595.65 (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Xion Finance has a market cap of $312,595.65 and approximately $2,362.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0687 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Xion Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00077497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00122088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.93 or 0.00173087 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,996.52 or 0.99934093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.75 or 0.07150844 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.28 or 0.00900096 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002938 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,547,268 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xion Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xion Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.