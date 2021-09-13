XML Financial LLC Acquires 1,534 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,313. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average is $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

