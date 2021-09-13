XML Financial LLC Acquires 2,333 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.1% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 839.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $419.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,974. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.18 and a 12 month high of $430.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $414.94 and its 200 day moving average is $386.83.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.