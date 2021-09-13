XML Financial LLC Acquires 5,359 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 41,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.55. The stock had a trading volume of 236,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,369. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average is $60.80.

