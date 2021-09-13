XML Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 3.7% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $17,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,747,000 after purchasing an additional 259,913 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,774 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,196,000 after acquiring an additional 328,431 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,395,000 after acquiring an additional 45,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.16. 45,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,456. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $53.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28.

