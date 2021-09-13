XML Financial LLC Purchases 1,547 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.71. 1,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,792. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $171.02 and a 12 month high of $251.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

