XMON (XMON) Price Tops $1,254.48 on Major Exchanges

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 24.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. XMON has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $95,098.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $1,254.48 or 0.02824633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XMON has traded down 25.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00081335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00121552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00175682 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,238.33 or 0.99608988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.95 or 0.07193885 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.53 or 0.00919856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

