XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $2,366,700.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $2,366,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $1,924,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $1,528,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $386,100.00.

On Friday, August 27th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $387,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $364,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $646,500.00.

On Monday, August 9th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $630,975.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, John Constantine sold 9,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $760,770.00.

On Monday, July 12th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $634,275.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $615,825.00.

XPEL stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.09. 460,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,764. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 2.36. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. Analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after buying an additional 115,434 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 57.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 38,023 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 26.2% during the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 448.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth $1,901,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

