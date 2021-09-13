XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. XPO Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $5.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $84.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.98. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

