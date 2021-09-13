Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) CFO John P. Meloun Buys 9,975 Shares

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:XPOF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.45. 109,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,976. Xponential Fitness Inc has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

