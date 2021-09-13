Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) CFO John P. Meloun Buys 9,975 Shares

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:XPOF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.45. 109,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,976. Xponential Fitness Inc has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $13.10.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Xponential Fitness
Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.
See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.