XSGD Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001655 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $33.00 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00078642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00122755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00173650 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,152.80 or 0.99986524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.27 or 0.07157557 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.65 or 0.00924852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 52,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 44,171,720 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.