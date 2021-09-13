xSigma Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,806.00 (SIG)

xSigma (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, xSigma has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One xSigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xSigma has a market cap of $2.19 million and $20,806.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About xSigma

xSigma (SIG) is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 12,526,588 coins and its circulating supply is 8,214,421 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling xSigma

