Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s share price was down 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 458,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,076,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xunlei during the first quarter worth $4,360,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Xunlei by 709.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 193,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 169,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xunlei during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Xunlei during the first quarter worth $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

