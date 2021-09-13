YAM V3 (YAM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $903,841.00

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and $903,841.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00058838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00152584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00042509 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,931,136 coins and its circulating supply is 12,548,338 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.