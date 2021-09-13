Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.99

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.99 and last traded at $79.96, with a volume of 7667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.12.

YNDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.23, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yandex by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yandex by 0.6% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yandex by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Yandex by 8.8% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

