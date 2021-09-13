Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.99

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.99 and last traded at $79.96, with a volume of 7667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.12.
YNDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.23, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35.
Yandex Company Profile (NASDAQ:YNDX)
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
