Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.85

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 7024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

YZCAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DBS Vickers lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Yanzhou Coal Mining alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.12%. Yanzhou Coal Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.