Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Shares Sold by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lowered its position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,395 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Yatsen were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YSG. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 156.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425,047 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,208,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 510.4% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,378 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 615.3% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,576,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,685 shares during the period. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,827,000. Institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YSG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.79. 4,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,063. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yatsen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

