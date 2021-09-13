yearn.finance II Market Capitalization Tops $40.85 Million (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One yearn.finance II coin can now be bought for about $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. yearn.finance II has a market cap of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About yearn.finance II

YFII is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance . yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

yearn.finance II Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance II should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance II using one of the exchanges listed above.

