Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Hits New 12-Month High at $357.50

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 357.50 ($4.67) and last traded at GBX 355 ($4.64), with a volume of 210826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308 ($4.02).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £549.83 million and a P/E ratio of 12.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 270.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 261.22.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

