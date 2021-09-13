Yellow Road (ROAD) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001219 BTC on popular exchanges. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $58,856.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00078409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00123751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00174415 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,350.01 or 1.00274810 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.08 or 0.07237209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.43 or 0.00896458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,858,612 coins and its circulating supply is 2,586,057 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

