YENTEN (YTN) Market Cap Tops $83,260.15

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $83,260.15 and approximately $8.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About YENTEN

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

