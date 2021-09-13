YIELD App Price Down 15.7% This Week (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $57.86 million and approximately $986,080.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, YIELD App has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00060809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00151619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00042954 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 124,450,049 coins. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.