Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Trading Down 31% This Week

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $621,708.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00076365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00122147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00173119 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.96 or 0.07297496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,005.90 or 0.99864752 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.68 or 0.00882433 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002980 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

